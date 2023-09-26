Heber high school football team chasing history
Samon and the Mustangs are now chasing history. This year, they could win a 4th state championship, which would be a first in eight-man football in Arizona.
Samon and the Mustangs are now chasing history. This year, they could win a 4th state championship, which would be a first in eight-man football in Arizona.
When asked about the NFL's newest "It" couple - Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - Patriots coach and noted Swiftie Bill Belichick had the perfect response.
Namath didn't mince words while also targeting head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his displeasure with the way NFL officials are calling penalties against Jawaan Taylor.
Siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips marked Captain Mark Phillips' milestone birthday at the weekend.
Taylor Swift sat in a suite with Donna Kelce while wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt and celebrated when Travis Kelce scored a TD against the Bears.
Let's unpack this.
People on social media were concerned over how this "axe-ident" may impact the health of the riders.
A warrant has been issued for Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson stemming from his probation terms in a Massachusetts case.
Charlie Axel Woods advanced to the Notah Begay III National Championship after a stellar second round on Sunday
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
So much for the Dallas Cowboys’ impressive start to the season that had many local fans thinking Super Bowl after Sunday’s humbling loss to the Cardinals
The Blue Jays took care of business over the weekend and watched the Astros and Mariners stumble.
Don't be surprised if you have to spend all your FAB on these waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
Max Verstappen’s Japanese Grand Prix win secured a second successive constructors’ championship for Red Bull. Mercedes, who won a remarkable eight of those crowns between 2014 and 2021 had to be content with fifth and seventh. Their progress in closing down Red Bull since the start of 2022 remains minimal.
Miami had multiple injuries in a dominant win against the Denver Broncos
U.S. captain Zach Johnson didn't call Bryson DeChambeau about a selection, and that stings a bit.
Alexis Ohanian isn't just cheering on his wife and daughter, they've put him to work!
A Week 3 schedule that looked lopsided and underwhelming provided some truly puzzling moves and results, including some questionable coaching calls.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Ownership was counting on Sean Payton making Broncos fans forget all about Nathaniel Hackett's miserable 2022 season in Denver. Only, not like this. Scowls and scolds have replaced the hugs and handshakes, but some of the bigger embarrassments remain such as the penchant for penalties, the burned timeouts and the troublesome turnovers. September isn't over and Payton's already scrambling to salvage the season following the Broncos' breathtaking 50-point loss at Miami, whe