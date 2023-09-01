Heavy storms, wind, dust move into the Valley Thursday night
Heavy storms rolled into the Valley from the South Thursday night, bringing dust, wind, thunder and rain, with this view from Ahwatukee before 9 p.m.
The Labour Day weekend is nearly upon us, and that means the end of summer is just around the corner. Here's what you can expect weather-wise across the country for the season's final holiday weekend
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground. “All hell broke loose,” said Belond Thomas of Perry, a mill town located just inland from the Big Bend region where Idalia came ashore. Thomas fled with her family and some
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a probe into flooding at a work site in the southwest that killed four people and left another 48 missing as officials are still seeking answers more than a week after the incident.
As many are getting back into their fall routines, a pattern shake-up will usher in summer heat and high humidity during the first couple of days of September.
A few lucky communities in Eastern Canada saw their first snow of the season on the final day of August
People whose homes were destroyed by the wildfire in and around West Kelowna, B.C., are being contacted to schedule escorted bus visits to view the damage. Only people whose properties are completely destroyed or damaged to the point they're uninhabitable will be invited to participate at this time, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement on Wednesday. The process is aimed at ensuring people who have lost their homes "have the privacy, time and space to be the first
The Category 3 hurricane made landfall on Florida's west coast Wednesday morning
VANCOUVER — British Columbia is extending its provincial state of emergency over devastating wildfires that are burning across the province while warning that drought conditions could last into 2024. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said the extension of the state of emergency until Sept. 14 is needed in case additional extraordinary orders are required to respond to the more than 400 fires. “I'd like to stress one more time that we are still in peak wildfire season. The rain that we expe
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the federal environment minister's criticism of a major oilsands company constitutes a "provocative" verbal attack on Alberta's energy sector."Steven Guilbeault has once again shown his utter contempt for Alberta, our economy and our energy workers," reads a statement attributed to the premier, released on Wednesday."Minister Guilbeault's comments are a continuation of his provocative verbal attacks on Alberta's energy sector, the most environmentally responsi
Several major wildfires continue to burn out-of-control in British Columbia's Interior, where forecasted rain had been hoped to dampen blazes in parts of the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap. But Environment Canada data shows neither Kelowna's airport nor Salmon Arm recorded measurable precipitation Tuesday, after initial predictions called for possible rain and thunderstorms in the evening. The weather station at Kelowna International Airport did observe light rain Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and t
Tornado flipped car into the air in South Carolina as Hurricane Idalia moved through the state
More than 300,000 people are still without power as Idalia, now a tropical storm, exits South Carolina.
Hurricane Franklin will dodge Canada at a safe distance, but the Atlantic provinces will still be feeling a deluge of soggy, windy impacts into Thursday
YELLOWKNIFE — Fire activity along a key Northwest Territories highway is expected to kick up in the coming days, while Mounties say they'll stop a potentially large group from trying to re-enter when an evacuation order is still in effect. The territorial government says Highway 1, which links up with Alberta, is open to essential travel but could close without warning due to poor visibility. It's expected the highway will close to all traffic between Friday and Sunday due to high winds, meaning
Heavy rains and bad weather caused landslides and flooding across northern Italy.View on euronews
Leftovers from a previous storm formed one disturbance, but the other looks like it’ll be at least a tropical depression soon.