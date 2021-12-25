Heavy Snow Reported in Langley Amid Winter Storm Warning

Heavy snow was reported in Langley, British Columbia, on December 24, as the Canadian government issued a number of weather warnings for the area.

An Arctic outflow warning, a winter storm warning, and a special weather statement were all in place for a number of locations in British Columbia, including Langley, in the Metro Vancouver area.

This footage is described as showing some of the snowfall in Langley. Credit: Abhaysidhu via Storyful

