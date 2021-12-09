Heavy Snow Leads to Road Closures in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains

Overnight snowfall blanketed parts of the northern Sierra Nevada mountains in California into Thursday, December 9, leading to crashes, spinouts, and road closures along major roadways.

Staff at UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory (CSSL) near Donner Summit, northwest of Lake Tahoe, posted this video of snow at the research station. More than 5 inches of snow had fallen as of 8 am, with 1-2 more inches expected, they tweeted.

“Great to see snow back on the ground, and it’s looking increasingly likely that this is an appetizer for some big storms next week!” they wrote.

Highway officials said early Thursday morning that chains or snow tires were required on all vehicles along Interstate 80 between Baxter and Donner Lake, and on other routes in the wider Tahoe area.

A couple of hours later, westbound lanes of I-80 were temporarily closed at the Nevada state line, east of Donner Lake, to clear “multiple incidents involving semis and passenger vehicles,” Caltrans said.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento said “lingering mountain snow” would clear later on Thursday afternoon, but warned that an upcoming winter storm would impact the area from late Saturday through Wednesday. Credit: UC Berkeley CSSL via Storyful