Heavy Snow Hits Parts of Tennessee Amid Winter Storm Warnings

Heavy snow blanketed parts of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on January 13.

This footage, filmed by Justin Rypel, shows a street near Gatlinburg covered in snow as more continues to fall.

The NWS warned of snow accumulations of up to 24 inches and wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Locals were urged to avoid travelling, particularly through higher elevation areas. Credit: Justin Rypel via Storyful