Heavy snow forces schools to close in China

STORY: Several security guards of residential compounds in Beijing and workers were seen shoveling snow and some parked vehicles were covered by thick overnight snow.

"I'm very happy and surprised because I haven't seen snow for three years. When I looked out the window, it felt like there was a snowy mountain outside, all white," Beijing resident Wang who works in human resources said.

In Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, the city's weather bureau issued a blizzard red warning in the early hours of Monday, warning that temperatures were expected to touch lows of -1.1 degrees Celsius (30.02F). The alarm was lifted later in the morning.