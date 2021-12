A winter storm covered Fairbanks, Alaska, with inches of fresh snow on December 20.

Footage by Bobby Bianco, taken in the early hours of Monday, shows snow piled up on top of cars while snow continues to fall.

The National Weather Service said snow was set to continue through Monday night. Total accumulations of 4 to 10 inches were expected across the area with a potential for some locations to receive up to 12 inches. Credit: Bobby Bianco via Storyful