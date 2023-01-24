Heavy Snow Batters Parts of Massachusetts Amid Winter Weather Warnings
Heavy snow blanketed parts of Massachusetts, amid winter weather warnings on January 23.
This footage, filmed by Twitter user @CMAweather, shows heavy snowfall in Holden, Massachusetts, covering a residential area in thick snow.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for Holden and surrounding areas, warning of gusty winds and hazardous travelling conditions.
As of Tuesday night, the NWS said that snowfall had “wrapped up” for much of the region, and would come to a halt by 11 pm. Credit: @CMAweather via Storyful