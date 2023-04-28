Heavy rains turn North Hutchinson Island road into lake
Paddleboards and canoes became the method of travel after heavy rains inundated at least one road in St. Lucie County on Thursday.
Paddleboards and canoes became the method of travel after heavy rains inundated at least one road in St. Lucie County on Thursday.
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky looked top-notch chic during a night out in Singapore.
A Brampton mother says her family has taken a major financial hit after falling victim to a pizza delivery scam. Samjhana Shrestha said she thought she was doing a nice thing when a teenager approached her in a grocery store parking lot and asked her to pay for their pizza delivery with her debit card. The teen told her the Domino's driver wouldn't accept the cash they had. She did, and took the teen's cash in exchange, only to later realize she was the victim of an elaborate fraud. The scammers
Mother is mothering.
What will the Royal Family be doing during the King's coronation? Here's everything we know about the Royal Family's roles in King Charles III's coronation...
‘There are some relevant US statutes here, and somebody on your side ought to be thinking about them’
Florence Pugh wore a pale green see-through Valentino cape dress to the Tiffany & Co. flagship store reopening and fans think she looks just like Tinker Bell.
The bodies were found during searches of wooded lots and sinkhole ponds around the popular Mexican resort, authorities in Cancun said.
Dunne tells PEOPLE she "cried" after learning she'd become one of the first female college athlete to be featured in print for the iconic spread
“How much taxes and how much money did the people back in the ice age spend to warm up the Earth?” Greene asked a cheering crowd.
The dinner "celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.–ROK alliance," according to an official release from the White House
Thomas Parry punched, choked, stamped on and humiliated girlfriend Jessica Davies, while their two-year-old son slept in the next room in Porthcawl, South Wales.
L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college
The former Trump official is apparently furious about the candy maker's diversity efforts, and he's taking it up with the federal government
Samantha Markle also said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in a "toxic relationship" in a teaser clip for an upcoming interview.
Saturday May 6 is going to be an emotional day for Jo Hansford. As the top British colourist described by US Vogue as “the best tinter on the planet” watches Charles and Camilla pull up outside Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee state coach, keeping an eagle eye on the locks she has coloured for the event, she may be remembering the first time Camilla walked through the door of the salon she was working in 35 years ago.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has signed for representation with WME, Variety can report exclusively. The signing represents a crown jewel for WME, one might say, as numerous agency rivals have tried to land the public figure formerly known as Meghan Markle since she and husband Prince Harry moved to California in 2020. Her team […]
“We are devastated to learn that Taylor’s death was entirely preventable had Diamond Ranch Academy cared,” her parents said in a statement about the Utah boarding school.
A woman attending the gym was body shamed for showing too much cleavageSWNS
‘Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and that I believe is her plan for this year’s birthday,’ source tells magazine
Royal editor and author, Robert Jobson, has blasted pro-Sussex trolls as he discussed the Royal Family's treatment of Meghan and Harry.