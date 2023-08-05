Heavy rains in Slovenia cause deadly floods, damage

Reuters Videos

STORY: Residents in the Slovenian town of Nazarje began removing mud from the buildings and firefighters started cleaning up broken trees on Saturday.

Slovenia's Environment Agency has issued a red warning against large-scale flooding.

Rescuers struggled to reach flooded areas and issued a public call for rubber boats in places where roads were closed and impassable due to landslides.

Nearly all regional roads in the north were closed as well as some railway lines, and about 16,000 households were left without electricity, the Slovenian Press Agency (STA) reported.