Heavy rains see chest-high floods in Malaysia

More than 66,000 police, army and fire department personnel have been mobilised to help rescue people from vehicles marooned in flood waters or from inundated streets outside their homes.

As rescue operations continued, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob earlier told reporters in Selangor, Malaysia's wealthiest and most populous state and one of the hardest hit, that 15,000 people there had been evacuated to more than 100 relief centres.

He said rainfall over the past day was equivalent to the total for a month in normal conditions.

The Meteorological Department warned of dangerous level of continuous torrential rain in Perak, but has downgraded Selangor from danger level to alert.