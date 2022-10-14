Heavy downpours flood streets in Tequesta, Jupiter
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press
A controversial column from Toronto reporter Steve Simmons prompted strong responses from veteran NHL forward Wayne Simmonds and former professional hockey player Akim Aliu on Sunday.
Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.
Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.
SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a
JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by
The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.
WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever
Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2
WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want
TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.
EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o
It’s the end of an era in Canadian sports broadcasting.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha