Heavy rains bring havoc to Bolivian households

STORY: At least 170 homes were underwater due to heavy rains in the area.

Residents had to spend the night on the road before trying to salvage their belongings away from flood waters.

Margarita Llanos, whose home was flooded, said she lost many things because getting her young daughters out was her priority.

Local authorities will meet next Tuesday to find measures to mitigate the continuous overflow.

Meanwhile, those affected by the floods will have to wait for solutions while sleeping on the roadside.