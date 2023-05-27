Heavy Rainfall Leads to Flooding in North Texas Town

Overnight heavy rainfall brought localized flash flooding to parts of northern Texas on Saturday, May 27, as severe thunderstorms moved through.

Footage filmed by Brady Kendrick shows floodwaters obstructing a highway south of Hereford on Saturday morning.

Earlier that morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the city and urged residents to seek higher ground.

Further heavy rain could result in more flooding in the region through Saturday night, the NWS said. Credit: Brady Kendrick via Storyful