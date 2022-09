Heavy rain fell in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, September 5, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch in the area until 11 pm local time.

This footage posted to Twitter by Bob Woods shows cars driving through a flooded street.

Chris Johnson, a local meteorologist, said flash flooding is becoming a “major concern” as rain continued to fall in the area. Credit: Bob Woods via Storyful

