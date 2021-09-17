Heavy Rainfall Floods Portions of Southeastern Louisiana

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday, September 16, extended a flash flood watch for much of southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Friday.

According to the NWS, regions could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some areas potentially receiving up to 5 inches.

This video was shot by Twitter user @abbiegmill, who said it shows the flooded entrance to her neighborhood in Baton Rouge on Thursday. Credit: @abbiegmill via Storyful