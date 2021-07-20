Heavy Rainfall Creates Waterfalls in Utah National Park

Waterfalls cascaded down the red sandstones cliffs of Capitol Reef National Park in Utah on July 20, amid a flash flood warning for the area.

This footage shared by Capitol Reef National Park in Torrey, Utah, shows the waterfalls. “An inch of rain fell between 11.45 and 2.30 today which created waterfalls, flash floods, and muddy roads,” wrote the Park on their post. “Storm clouds formed quickly this morning and rain continues to fall.”

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning on the afternoon of July 20, urging people to avoid trying to crossing flood waters. Credit: Capitol Reef National Park via Storyful