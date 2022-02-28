Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding in Brisbane, Queensland

Flooding left parts of Brisbane, Queensland, underwater on February 28.

At least seven people had been killed by the flooding in southeast Queensland. Police announced on Monday morning that a man at Fitzgibbon in Brisbane’s north had died in floodwaters.

This video posted to Instagram by Teresa Paproth shows flooding in Brisbane’s Milton area.

As much as 530 millimeters, or 20 inches, of rain fell in region on Sunday according to the Bureau of Meteorology. More heavy rain was expected on Monday, with warnings issued in the Gold Coast area. Credit: Teresa Paproth via Storyful