Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Floods in Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Heavy rainfall and hail caused dangerous flash floods near Erbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on Saturday, October 30.

Saturday’s deluge came after a summer of dry weather in the region. Officials said several neighborhoods in the area had suffered damage, and asked residents to stay away from flood-prone roads, Rudaw reported.

This footage, taken on a highway near Erbil, shows traffic brought to a halt by flash floods on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Omed Ahmad via Storyful