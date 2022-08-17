Heavy Rainfall Brings Flooding to Paris After Heatwave

Heavy rainfall hit Paris, flooding metro stations and streets in the French capital on Tuesday August 16.

On social networks, users shared images and videos of the torrential rain and flooding of metro stations and roads.

Footage posted to Twitter by user shows @dragon4fear shows strong wind gusts blowing several tables and chairs on Rue Linois during the downpour.

The meteorological station on the Eiffel Tower recorded wind speeds of up to 104 km/hour.

Weather services reported the level of the River Seine had risen by 35cm due to the heavy rainfall.

Meteo France reported that the equivalent of one month’s worth of rain fell in the space of an hour.

The Paris fire service issued warnings to locals, instructing them how to stay safe during the downpour – advising them to stay indoors.

Meteo France placed the country on a yellow alert on August 16, while the alert remains in place for August 17, with warnings for thunderstorms, high volume of rain fall, hail and strong wind gusts. Credit: @dragon4fear via Storyful