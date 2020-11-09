Heavy Rain From Tropical Storm Eta Floods Miami Gardens

Tropical Storm Eta brought strong wind and heavy rain to the Miami area early Monday, November 9, flooding roadways in South Florida and knocking out power to several thousand residents.

Eta made landfall as a tropical storm on Sunday as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of life-threatening flash flooding and possible hurricane conditions for areas in South Florida.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools were closed Monday, as were courts and county clerks offices, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

This footage shows flooded streets in Miami Gardens on Monday morning. The Miami Herald reported that parts of Miami Gardens received 15 inches of rain. Credit: Khimmoy Hudson via Storyful