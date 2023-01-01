Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding in San Francisco

Torrential rainfall triggered flooding to parts of northern California on Saturday, December 31, making roads impassable throughout the area, local officials said.

Video filmed by Stuart Berman shows cars stranded in floodwaters in San Francisco on Saturday.

A flood watch was in effect until Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Early Sunday, local officials posted an image of a flooded highway in Alameda County and said crews continued to pump water from the roadway. Credit: Stuart Berman via Storyful

