Floodwaters covered parts of southern Nebraska on Friday, May 26, amid flash flood warnings in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Footage captured by Cody Fraiser shows floodwaters in Stratton, a village in Hitchcock County, on Friday morning.

In the nearby town of Palisade, rescue officials warned water rescues were ongoing and encouraged residents to stay at home if possible. Credit: Cody Fraiser via Storyful