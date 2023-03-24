Heavy rain threat overnight, drier for the weekend
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about a return to heavy rainfall later tonight with windy but drier conditions for Saturday.
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about a return to heavy rainfall later tonight with windy but drier conditions for Saturday.
The popular South County lake last spilled in 1998.
Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.
When Don Cameron first intentionally flooded his central California farm in 2011, pumping excess stormwater onto his fields, fellow growers told him he was crazy. With the drought-stricken state suddenly inundated by a series of rainstorms, California's outdated infrastructure has let much of the stormwater drain into the Pacific Ocean. Cameron estimated his operation is returning 8,000 to 9,000 acre-feet of water back to the ground monthly during this exceptionally wet year, from both rainwater and melted snowpack.
A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District
This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say
More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.
Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
“Why does this gator travel so far to use this hole?”
OTTAWA — Canada's push for a zero-emission electricity grid will get a significant funding boost in the federal budget on March 28, including with new tax credits expected to encourage the development of renewable power sources like wind and solar. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has expressed an intention to limit new spending in this budget, amid the inflationary worries and affordability pressures on most Canadians. But she also has made clear Canada can't hold back too much on clean techn
After an absolutely amazing display of the Aurora Borealis stretched across Canada Thursday night, the Northern Lights may return tonight.
Brookfield Zoo’s latest addition, a silverback gorilla named Jontu, is ready to meet the public following his move from Saint Louis Zoo in February.Jontu, a 26-year-old western lowland gorilla, has been acclimatizing to his new home since his arrival in early February, according to the zoo.Over the past few weeks, Jontu was given access to his habitat while the section was closed to guests, allowing him to meet the other members of the gorilla group: Binti, 35; Koola, 28; Kamba,18; Nora, 9; and Ali, 4.According to staff at Brookfield Zoo, the nearly 500-pound ape has been enlisted to maintain harmony within the group, as silverbacks are known to do.“Guests may notice Jontu, sitting away from the others a lot of the time, but he is very attentive and aware of where other members of the troop are and monitors them, always looking out for their best interest,” said Tim Sullivan, interim director of primate care.Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, with an estimated 300,000 western lowland gorillas found throughout Western Equatorial Africa. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful
A California road reopened on Friday, March 24, weeks after heavy snow and avalanches forced crews to close it down.According to the California Department of Transportation, crews would escort travelers on US 395 between Lee Vining, California, and the junction with SR 167 beginning on March 24.Footage posted online shows a helicopter flying over a snow-covered area.The department said US 395 was closed after an “unknown number of avalanches” between February 25 and 28 buried a part of the highway in 30 to 40 feet of snow and debris. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful
The spring season rolled in with a loss at the Azolla Farm in Pleasant Grove as the winter storms ravaged their crops. Scrivner Hoppe-Glosser, who has been a farmer for 12 years, shared photos and videos of his flooded farm, which he says stayed consistently underwater for 20 days. "We estimate the loss from the floods [is] about $35,000 and that's on the low end, " Hoppe-Glosser said.
The arrival of spring may be a bit more of a relief in Ontario than usual this year, as new data suggests this winter was the darkest in the province in more than 80 years. While southern Ontario as a whole saw the least sunlight, the Thunder Bay area wasn't far behind, according to data compiled by Brian Brettschneider, climate scientist with the United States National Weather Service in Alaska. "Here in Alaska, the month of February was really remarkably cloudy," Brettschneider said. "There ju
Eric's KOAT 7 Weather 3/24/23
A strengthening storm will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of Atlantic Canada through Saturday.
One man described the attack as “a thump in the head like being hit by a sledgehammer.”
Feeding wildlife can negatively impact the ecosystem, officials say.
DUNNIGAN, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom ended some of the state's water restrictions on Friday because a winter of relentless rain and snow has replenished the state's reservoirs and eased fears of a shortage after three years of severe drought. Most of California is no longer in drought, according to an update by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday. But water shortage concerns remain for some areas of the state, including the Klamath River basin along the California-Oregon border