Heavy Rain And Severe Concerns
A potent storm will bring the threat for heavy rain and severe storms Friday.
A vigorous storm south of the border will bring a wallop of snow to southern Ontario to end the week.
A major winter storm for southern Ontario Friday could end up being the most impactful of the season so far. Threat for 15-30+ cm of snow on the table
Heavy snow and high winds will spread over southern Ontario by Friday night, leading to dangerous travel and a risk for tree damage and power outages.
Yosemite National Park has been closed to visitors since Saturday with no reopening date.
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton’s fate seems particularly cruel. The Ironton’s captain and six sailors clambered into a lifeboat but it was dragged to the bottom before they could detach it from the ship. Now, the mystery has been solved, officials with Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena, Michigan, said Wednesday.
The “cryptic” animal’s call was recorded by researchers in Madagascar.
The female eagle was incubating two eggs before one broke, wildlife officials said.
One day after unexpectedly heavy snowfall created travel delays across the region, Environment Canada says another round snow could hit parts of B.C.'s South Coast starting Wednesday night. The weather agency said the Sea to Sky Corridor and higher terrain in Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley could see 5-15 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday night and into Thursday. "Snow accumulations will be highly variable depending on location and elevation," a special weather statement read. Rain is expected
"If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down even if you feel the friendship has run its course," the National Park Service tweeted.
Dramatic images of scenes normally associated with dry, hot summers, are a testament to the winter heat wave diminishing Europe's water resources.
A winter storm moving across Southern California, brought hail, snow and graupel to the region on Wednesday, March 1.This footage, filmed by Twitter user @queenbeach1 shows small hailstones battering a home in Malibu, California.Other video posted online shows what appears to be snow falling in Los Angeles on Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service there were reports of snow as low as 1,000 feet elevation, including in Claremont and Santa Clarita.The hazardous conditions prompted authorities to close Interstate 5 Parker Road and Grapevine, according to the California Department of Transportation. The interstate was re-opened by the early evening. Credit: @queenbeach1 via Storyful
VANCOUVER — The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday. Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon. Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today. Special weather
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in more than a dozen counties as the typically warm state digs out from rare snowstorms. Wednesday's emergency proclamation in the counties of Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare will free up state resources to support the disaster response and relief. The governor also activated the California National Guard to be ready to support the operations.
The California Highway Patrol said a section of Interstate 80 remained closed on March 1 after a powerful winter storm dumped snow on the region.Footage captured by Geoff Millikan shows piles of snow around Truckee, California.The National Weather Service said a storm system would continue to bring up to three inches of snow to the area through March 2. Credit: Geoff Millikan via Storyful
Rescuers in boats retrieved families trapped on rooftops and hauled others to safety as villages and towns in parts of Malaysia were submerged in floodwaters, leading to over 26,000 people being evacuated as of Thursday. One person died when his car was swept away by floodwaters. The country is experiencing its sixth episode of continuous heavy rain from the annual monsoon season that started in November, the Meteorological Department said, warning it could drag on until April.
A ski resort in the Lake Tahoe region reported that it had received more than three feet of snow in 24 hours and said its mountains were closed on February 28 due to a series of winter storms.Footage posted to Twitter by user @LakeGirl530 shows piles of snow obscuring a house in the Lake Tahoe region of California. The caption read, “Truck stuck. Snow to the roof. It’s nuts.”The California Highway Patrol said sections of Interstate 80 remained closed on Wednesday morning. Credit: @LakeGirl530 via Storyful
“There is no alternate route, back way, or secret route,” the sheriff’s office said while announcing road closures.
The ski town of Kimberley is one of the sunniest places in British Columbia, which is why they converted a former mine into a ‘sun mine.’
A northern Alberta band chief says he's angry over not being notified for nine months after two separate releases from an oilsands tailings pond. Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says a pond on Imperial Oil Ltd.'s Kearl mine was seeping into groundwater and onto the surface for nine months before his community was notified Feb. 6. At least 5.3 million litres of water containing toxic chemicals have been released and the seepage continues. The Alberta Energy Regulator says the c
The cost of gas has dropped by a marginal 1.8 cents per litre in a weekly maximum price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board. The price of regular, unleaded gas now sits at $1.62 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.73 on Change Islands and $1.9 in Labrador south's Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas. Furnace oil saw an increase of 4.95 cents per litre. Furnace oil now sits at $1.28 per litre on the northeast Avalon Peninsula, $1.31 on the northwest Avalon Peninsula and $1.32 on the southern Ava