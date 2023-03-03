Heavy Rain And Severe Concerns

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The official start of spring is under three weeks away but Environment Canada says another winter blast is hammering northwestern parts of the province and is expected to hit the south coast before Thursday. Snowfall warnings cover the north and central coasts and regions along the boundary between B.C. and the Yukon. Ten to 30 centimetres of snow is expected, while winds gusting to 110 km/h could batter coastal sections of the central coast before easing later today. Special weather