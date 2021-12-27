Heavy rain potential Tuesday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Owen Power's hat trick lifted Canada to a 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the world men's under-20 hockey championship Sunday.
Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
The NHL will emerge from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions to guard against more disruptions to the season.
Buffalo showed the balance of power in the AFC East might have changed for good as their franchise QB paved the way for a huge win in New England.
The Cowboys showed no mercy.
Josh Allen and Joe Burrow were in prove-it spots on Sunday, and both lit up the scoreboard — for their teams and fantasy managers.
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
First-and-goal on the 5, victory at hand. What could go wrong? If you're Jacksonville: everything.
New Toronto Raptors forward D.J. Wilson went through a lot in the past week.
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse addressed the media after his team’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and touched on a number of topics.
OBJ's generally not one to be upstaged.
Cole Beasley was outspoken about being unvaccinated over the summer.
Simone Biles was happy to see her boyfriend pick off a pass.
Four NFL teams have clinched their division, but four remain up for grabs entering the final two weeks of the season.
Robby Anderson will always celebrate a good play.
No team in the NFL has been a double-digit underdog this season more than the Houston Texans.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. That brings the total number of Carolina players on the COVID-19 reserve list to 13. Defensive end Brian Burns, linebacker Shaq Thompson, defensive end Marquis Haynes, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, center Matt Paradis and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon all tested positive on Monday. Paradis and Nixon were already on injured