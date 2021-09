Heavy rainfall pelted down over New Jersey as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning on September 23.

Jo Motyka posted this footage showing the downpour in Boonton, with the caption, “It’s a good thing I live on the side of a mountain.”

The NWS told the public to immediately move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through the floodwaters. Credit: Jo Motyka via Storyful