Heavy Rain in League City, as Texas Braces for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical Storm Nicholas was forecast to bring a “life-threatening” storm surge to parts of southeastern Texas on Monday, September 13, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Weather Service said Nicholas had strengthened on Monday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and could be near hurricane strength by landfall on Monday night.

Video by Instagram user lubachua shows heavy rain and gusty winds in coastal League City, Texas. Credit: lubachua via Storyful