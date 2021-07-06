Heavy Rain Leads to Flash Flooding in Central Edinburgh

Downpours flooded streets in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 4. As much as 40.6 mm (1.6 inches) of rainfall was reported in one hour in parts of the city.

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh was closed on July 5 following flooding there, and the West Princes Street Gardens was closed for at least a day to clean up after the “torrential rain.”

Edinburgh resident Olaf Furniss filmed this footage while out with his partner on Raeburn Place. Credit: Olaf Furniss via Storyful