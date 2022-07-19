Heavy Rain Inundates Road in New Jersey Amid Severe Weather Warnings

Heavy rain brought on by intense thunderstorm caused flash flooding across parts of New Jersey, on July 18.

This footage, uploaded by the Fair Lawn Police Department shows cars trapped in deep floodwaters on Broadway in the city of Fair Lawn.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch across 18 counties in New Jersey, with a cold front expected to trigger waves of rainfall through Monday night.

A flash flood warning was also in place for parts of the state with authorities urging locals to avoid travelling through floodwaters and to seek higher ground. Credit: Fair Lawn Police Department via Storyful

