Heavy Rain Hits Philadelphia Amid Flash Flood Warning
A flash flood warning was issued for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and nearby communities on Saturday, August 28, as a cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to parts of the northeast.
Footage filmed by Michael Rockman shows vehicles driving through heavy rain in Philadelphia’s Center City.
A flash flood watch was also in effect for southern and eastern New Jersey on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Michael Rockman via Storyful