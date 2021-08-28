Heavy Rain Hits Philadelphia Amid Flash Flood Warning

A flash flood warning was issued for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and nearby communities on Saturday, August 28, as a cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to parts of the northeast.

Footage filmed by Michael Rockman shows vehicles driving through heavy rain in Philadelphia’s Center City.

A flash flood watch was also in effect for southern and eastern New Jersey on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Michael Rockman via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories