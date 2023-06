Rain and hail impacted parts of southeast Pennsylvania on Monday, June 26, amid severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Video shared by @lvwxgurl shows heavy rain and small hailstones affecting visibility on a road in Annville. The NWS said quarter-sized hail and winds up to 60mph could be expected during the storm event. Credit: @lvwxgurl via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]