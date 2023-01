Thunderstorms swept through San Francisco on January 10, bringing hail, heavy rain and flash flooding to the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The NWS issued special weather statements for wind and hail, as well as flash flood warnings for the Bay Area on Tuesday.

This footage by Chris Rossetti shows rain and hail pounding San Francisco’s Ingleside neighborhood, Rossetti said. Credit: Chris Rossetti via Storyful