Heavy Rain and Hail Batter Boulder
Hail piled up on streets and yards in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, June 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of stones up to quarter-sized falling on the region.
John Lorenz said he filmed this footage in Boulder on Monday.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for parts of Colorado and New Mexico until 7 pm, as the NWS warned of scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail two inches in diameter, and potential tornadoes. Credit: John Lorenz via Storyful