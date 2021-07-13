Heavy rain floods Zurich streets, cause travel chaos

More than 4 cm (1.57 inches) of rain fell on Zurich overnight and over 3.1 cm of rain fell in 10 minutes on Waldegg, just outside the city, broadcaster SRF said.

That compared with the record 4.11 cm that fell in 10 minutes on Lausanne during a storm in August 2018, it said.

Sections of Zurich's bus and tram network were halted because fallen trees blocked lines, and some streets were flooded.

City authorities gave no details of any injuries or deaths.