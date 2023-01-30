Heavy Rain Floods LSU Campus in Baton Rouge
Heavy flooding hit parts of the Louisiana State University (LSU) campus in Baton Rouge on Sunday, January 29.
Footage recorded by @m.iichelllee shows a flooded parking lot in the area on Sunday morning.
Several cars can be seen sitting in bumper-high water.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Baton Rouge for Sunday, and said that about four inches of rain had fallen in Baton Rouge throughout the day. Credit: @m.iichelllee via Storyful