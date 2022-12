Heavy Rain Causes Urban Flooding in Northern California

Heavy rainfall was causing “urban and small stream flooding” as a storm moved east over northern California on Saturday, December 31, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

This video from Miguel Guillen shows conditions in Stockton on Saturday morning.

The Stockton Police Department told people to avoid flooded roadways. “Always choose a different route to avoid getting stuck,” they wrote. Credit: Miguel Guillen via Storyful