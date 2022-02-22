Heavy Rain Causes Parramatta River to Flood in New South Wales

Thunderstorms and intense rain lashed parts of New South Wales, including Sydney, on February 22, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Footage by Alan Mascarenhas shows the Parramatta Wharf ferry stop, in Greater Western Sydney, being inundated as well as a flooded walkway.

Elsewhere in the state, the bureau said about a month’s worth of rain fell in two hours in the Sydney suburb of Marrickville. Credit: Alan Mascarenhas via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]