Heavy Rain Causes Mudflows in California's San Bernardino County

Heavy rain showers flooded highways and caused mudflows across parts of southern California on Friday, December 24.

Footage released by San Bernardino County Fire shows a stretch of road in Oak Glen under two feet of mud, they said. Cleanup efforts were underway, as seen in the last clip.

Evacuation orders for Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon were lifted at 10 am on Friday while orders remained in place for Silverado Canyon, the County of Orange said. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful