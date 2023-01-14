Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Sacramento

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported “a band of heavy rainfall” over the northern Sacramento Valley and other portions of northern California, on Saturday, January 14.

Video posted by Shayon Konjkav on Saturday shows pouring rain falling causing flooding in Sacramento.

The NWS warned people to “be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, areas of rapidly developing roadway flooding, gusty winds, and lightning.”

County officials reminded residents “do not drive through standing water” and to “turn around, don’t drown.” Credit: Shayon Konjkav via Storyful