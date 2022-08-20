Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in South Central Arizona

Thunderstorms producing “intense rain, lightning, and wind gusts of up to 50 mph” caused flash floods in parts of Maricopa County, Arizona, on Friday, August 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Footage published by Twitter user @vvstvince shows floodwaters flowing in Fountain Hills on Friday.

The NWS issued a flood warning for Fountain Hills and warned residents to immediately seek higher ground on Friday. Credit: @vvstvince via Storyful