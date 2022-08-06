Heavy Rain Causes Flash Floods in Death Valley, Springs Streams in Surrounding Areas

Heavy rainfall hit Death Valley National Park (DVNP) and surrounding areas on Friday, August 5, causing flash flooding and road closures.

Footage shot by Laura Cunningham shows water winding its way through the desert near Beatty, a Nevada town just east of Death Valley.

As many as 1,000 people, including 500 visitors and 500 park staff, were stranded in DVNP when all roads in and out of the park were closed on Friday.

“No injuries to staff or visitors have been reported,” park officials said. “Approximately sixty cars, belonging to visitors and staff, are buried in several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley.” Credit: Laura Cunningham via Storyful

