Heavy Rain Causes Deadly Flooding in Brazil

Heavy rain has led to flooding in eastern Brazil, killing at least 10 people in the state of Minas Gerais, officials said.

According to Brazil’s Civil Defense, 220,000 people have been affected by the floods in Minas Gerais, with 6,000 made homeless.

The state’s vice-governor, Paulo Brant, blamed river sedimentation and poor planning for the flooding in a video statement on Instagram.

This footage, filmed on January 11, shows cars in floodwater in Sao Bernardo, outside Sao Paulo, where heavy rain was reported. Credit: @Roddypiii via Storyful