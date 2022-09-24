Heavy Rain Brings Flooding to Catalonia

Floodwaters inundated parts of Tarragona, Spain, as the Meteorological Service of Catalonia reported over 100 millimeters (3.9 inches) of rainfall in the area on Friday, September 23.

Local emergency services said they answered 759 calls for help with 473 calls made from Tarragona in Catalonia.

Video filmed by Marina Tibau shows flooding in Tarragona.

Officials in the region warned that intense downpours would continue overnight and could be accompanied by strong wind, hail, lightning, and tornadoes. Credit: Marina Tibau via Storyful