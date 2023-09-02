Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to Las Vegas Strip

Heavy rain led to major flooding on the iconic Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, September 1.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for Clark County, Nevada, alerting residents that heavy rain could lead to roadway flooding. Gusty winds and lightning were also expected, the NWS said.

Videos posted by Jason Pittman on Twitter show water flooding the street and draining behind the Linq hotel.

“Flash flooding in Vegas is the real deal….pretty sure this area drains the whole strip,” he said in a Twitter post.

Pittman later wrote, “Sun’s out now at least.” Credit: Jason Pittman via Storyful