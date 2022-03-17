Heavy Rain Brings Flash Flooding to Birmingham, Alabama

Heavy rain brought life-threatening flash flooding to parts of Birmingham, Alabama, on March 16.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple water rescues were carried out as the flooding hit multiple parts of the city. Up to 4 inches of rain had fallen by 5 pm, the weather service said.

Jefferson County officials warned residents to avoid travel in multiple areas including metropolitan Birmingham.

This footage, filmed by Justin Levan shows cars traversing through an inundated 5th Avenue in Birmingham, as water starts to leak into the store. Credit: Justin Levan via Storyful