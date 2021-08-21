Heavy Police Presence in Melbourne as Anti-Lockdown Protesters Clash With Officers

Dozens of police officers marched through the streets of Melbourne, Victoria, as anti-lockdown protesters clashed with officers on Saturday, August 21.

According to local media reports, a large number of protesters gathered in Melbourne’s CBD, prompting police to arrest a number of attendees and deploy pepper spray.

This footage shows a large group of police officers making their way down Swanston Street.

The protests were held in response to fresh lockdown measures across Victoria, as the state attempts to contain a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Credit: MatthewArcari via Storyful