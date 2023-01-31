Heavy minutes could be taking a toll on Pascal Siakam

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has seen his numbers dip over the past few weeks and appears to have hit a wall in the midst of a heavy-usage season.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Pascal Siakam looks really tired.

KATIE HEINDL: He does. To go back to what we were saying earlier, I don't know how anyone on this team is not just exhausted at all times, right? Especially Pascal.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: Like, there was a brief period there where he was not playing 43 minutes a game. Now it just feels like he's got to be back there because they don't have the second rotation. They don't really have the depth at all--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: --that we, I for sure, thought they were going to have the season and certainly would have figured out by now in the season in terms of a usable second rotation unit. Pascal looks really tired.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, looks really tried.

KATIE HEINDL: Still looks great.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: But really tired.

AMIT MANN: Sure. I mean, like, before, he was a Super Sayan version of himself. And now he's maybe a little bit more normal, I guess. But looking at how he's being defended, and it just seems like everything's kind of wearing on him a little bit-- I mean, teams are really making it hard on him.

They're taking away his space. And when I talked to CJ about this, he was saying that, you know, the mid-range jumper is going to be the key to getting through some of these is that he's got to continue to evolve from there. And he has evolved.

He's been evolving the past two seasons. But now it's like he needs to get, like, another level of evolvement because of how he's being guarded. And there are a few cases last night where I thought maybe he was forcing shots a little bit.

But I mean, like, I'm nitpicking on a person that is dealing with a lot of different defenses, a lot of different coverages, and also has a responsibility of, you know, I also need to score the ball at the same time. The 3 ball, it's still so up and down, and I was hoping that would be a little bit more stable this season just for his sake. For cases like this, where he's being guarded so heavily, and if you're able to just find your energy in your legs and vault up and hit a shot, it's going to make things a little bit easier, and you're going to continue to help.

Story continues

And the catch and shoot numbers, I actually haven't looked at those recently. But I don't think where you would necessarily want them to be. I'll put it that way.

KATIE HEINDL: Mm-hmm.

AMIT MANN: But in the end, players with 1,000 points, 250 plus rebounds, 250 plus assists this season, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Pascal Siakam. So, you know.

KATIE HEINDL: It's still pretty good, right? Like, it's still--

AMIT MANN: Pretty good.

KATIE HEINDL: I was going to say. Like, I think you have to contextualize this. It isn't just him like, oh, he's regressing because he's absolutely not. I think it's just when you look at someone like him who's had to kind of carry water for the whole team all season and has been asked to go above and beyond-- in terms of also just, like, keeping things together or at least the illusion that things are being kept together, when you see, like, the slip or the strain of that happen--

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

KATIE HEINDL: --it's very understandable.

AMIT MANN: Sure.

KATIE HEINDL: I don't think you'd be saying that if he was on, I don't know, the Bucks or the Celtics or, like, just like--

AMIT MANN: Or if the Rapers were winning. If they won--

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah, exactly.

AMIT MANN: Last night, right?

KATIE HEINDL: That's mostly what it is. It's just like, you wouldn't be making those comparisons or thinking that. It's just we're-- this team is in panic mode. So any kind of slip to the good things, it feels just like, oh God. Like, here's something else.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. I just want him to get some rest. Like [INAUDIBLE] the All-Star game, man, just go to the beach. I know he wants to go to, like, Punta Cana or something like that. He just wants to go to chill.

KATIE HEINDL: He loves the beach.

AMIT MANN: He loves it, and that's what he's done in previous seasons when he wasn't named an All-Star. He's like, I'm going to go to the beach. So I kind of want him just to go to the beach. But I guess being an All-Star isn't so bad either. You can rest there, right?

KATIE HEINDL: You can go to the beach after. As I was telling you before we started, there's some great deals from Salt Lake City to Maui. Much cheaper to go from Salt Lake City to somewhere tropical than it is to go from Salt Lake City back to Toronto. So--

AMIT MANN: You mean there's no beaches in Utah? There's no beaches in Utah?

KATIE HEINDL: There's like-- there's a dry, drying up lake that's soon going to turn into, like, toxic fumes. But we don't have to worry about that in the winter.

AMIT MANN: There's a fake beach in the airport, I think, to create the illusion that-- look at all the great things we have in Utah. When Chris Bucha on Hustle Play was asked if he's going to be going to Utah for the All-Star game, he's like, no.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: He's like, I'll go with Pascal wants me to go. He's like, but I won't-- no, I'm not going to Utah. And he was like deadpan when he said it. He's like, I don't-- he was essentially saying--

KATIE HEINDL: We're not talking about, like-- yeah, we're not talking about, like, when it was in Chicago. We're not even-- like, that's still a cold weather city, but there's a lot to do. It's a fun place to be.

AMIT MANN: It's a cool city. Yeah. Yes.

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: Yeah, your spirits get lifted, right? When you go to Chicago, New York--

KATIE HEINDL: You feel good.

AMIT MANN: --Toronto.

KATIE HEINDL: You're in the mix.

AMIT MANN: Utah?

KATIE HEINDL: Yeah.

AMIT MANN: You're in the mix. Exactly.

KATIE HEINDL: You're in the mix.

AMIT MANN: [INAUDIBLE]. You're in the mix. You are in the mix. Speaking of mix, the Raptors are mixing point guards with Fred VanVleet. Look at the segue.

KATIE HEINDL: There you go.