Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Falls on Oswego

Heavy, narrow bands of lake-effect snow were impacting Oswego and Lewis counties in northern New York on Sunday morning, January 23, with between 3 and 5 inches expected to fall by 1 pm, the National Weather Service said.

Footage from Michael Pagnanelli, a student of meteorology at SUNY Oswego, shows reduced visibility in the town of Oswego as snow fell on Sunday morning. “Just measured 0.5” in the last 10 minutes,” Pagnanelli tweeted alongside the video.

Authorities warned anyone traveling that because the snow was falling in narrow bands, they should “be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.” Credit: Michael Pagnanelli via Storyful