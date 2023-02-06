Heavy Damage Reported After Earthquake Rocks South-Eastern Turkey

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey early on Monday morning, February 6, according to Turkey’s disaster management agency.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck the Pazarcık district of the Kahramanmaraş region at 4.17 am at a depth of seven kilometers.

This footage shows emergency services on the scene of collapsed building in Diyarbakır, roughly 260 km from Pazarcık. Local authorities urged residents to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles. Credit: @avmevsimigs via Storyful

Video Transcript

